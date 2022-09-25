Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

(Live 5/File)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who was put in the custody of the Douglas County Department of Corrections last week died Sunday morning.

According to the director of the Douglas County Department of Corrections Mike Myers, 69-year-old Ecclesiastes Oliver was found unresponsive Sunday morning at 5:14 a.m.

Ecclesiastes Oliver, 69
Ecclesiastes Oliver, 69(Douglas County Department of Corrections)

Myers says Oliver was given care immediately by Corrections personnel. Oliver was then sent to Nebraska Medicine and was later pronounced dead at 9:06 a.m.

A grand jury will investigate the death, which is required by state law.

Oliver entered the Department of Corrections on Sept. 19, 2022 for a federal charge of an assault on a federal employee.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kolten Tilford
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kolten Tilford
Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty.
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
Saint Pats vs. Sandhills Valley Football Highlights
Sandhills Valley travels to Saint Pats for a battle of the unbeatens

Latest News

Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox
A shooting at an Omaha lounge injured one person
Police: 1 injured in shooting at Omaha Lounge
NE Temps
Look forward to clear skies and a seasonable week