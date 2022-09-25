Lincoln County mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus

Press Release
One positive WNV mosquito pool and two lab-confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus.
One positive WNV mosquito pool and two lab-confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus.(unsplash.com)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The West Central District Health Department confirmed that a mosquito pool in Lincoln County has tested positive for the West Nile Virus (WNV). The end of the summer season (August to September) is the most likely time of the year that positive West Nile samples are collected and reported. The health department is advising residents to continue to protect themselves against mosquito bites.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (NE DHHS), human WNV infections follow in the wake of positive mosquito pools. Approximately 70% to 80% of people infected with WNV do not experience symptoms. The remaining 20% may experience fever, rash, headache fatigue, and joint pain. Symptom onset is typically 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. In rare cases, WNV can cause severe disease leading to possible muscle weakness, stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, paralysis and coma. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at an increased risk of experiencing more severe symptoms. There is no specific treatment for WNV. Symptomatic supportive care is provided when appropriate.

For the current WNV season, the jurisdiction of West Central District Health Department, has had one positive WNV mosquito pool and two lab-confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus.

West Central District Health Department recommends that people avoid being outside at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active and to protect themselves from mosquito bites by wearing lightweight protective clothing (including long-sleeved shirts and long pants) and by using an insect repellent containing DEET, IR3535, Oil of Eucalyptus or Picaridin.

Residents are encouraged to frequently drain containers and other standing or stagnant water around their homes to disrupt the breeding cycle of mosquitoes.

For the current 2022 WNV season, surveillance began in May and will continue through the end of September. Weekly WNV reports can be found by visiting the NE DHHS WNV Surveillance Data webpage: http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/West-Nile-Virus.aspx

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kolten Tilford
Friday Night Sports Hero: Kolten Tilford
Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty.
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
Saint Pats vs. Sandhills Valley Football Highlights
Sandhills Valley travels to Saint Pats for a battle of the unbeatens

Latest News

Women's Resource Center gathering support to continue its mission.
Coming alongside families, “to love them,” yearly fundraiser for Women’s Resource Center
Women's Resource Center gathering support to continue its mission.
News 2 at Ten Women's Resource Center 2022 Fundraiser
Members of Nebraska Task Force One return home to Lincoln Sunday morning.
Nebraska Task Force One returns to Lincoln
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections