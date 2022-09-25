Omaha man killed after crashing motorcycle into mailbox

By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead following a Saturday night motorcycle crash.

According to Omaha Police, Saturday at 11:08 p.m., officers were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle near 81st and Maple Street.

Police say 71-year-old Ira L. Burks Sr. was riding a 2006 Honda VTX1300 eastbound when he went off the road and hit a mailbox.

Burks was taken to Bergan Mercy and declared dead shortly after.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Omaha Police Traffic Unit.

