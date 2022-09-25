Weber scores, Nebraska women’s soccer team claims third shutout of season

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Press Release) -The Nebraska women’s soccer team used a goal in the eighth minute from sophomore Sarah Weber to grab the 1-0 win over Michigan on Sunday afternoon.

The Huskers (4-4-3, 2-1-0 Big Ten) came out firing early and got on board in the eighth minute. Weber tallied her team-leading fifth goal of the season into the lower-left corner of the net for the 1-0 lead.

At the intermission, NU held an 11-5 shot advantage over Michigan (5-4-2, 0-2-1 Big Ten), with Weber and junior Eleanor Dale registering a trio of chances apiece.

Both teams had opportunities to score in the second half, but the Huskers held on to the 1-0 lead and recorded their second conference win of the season.

In total, NU outpaced the Wolverines in shots (7-3) in the second half, and 18-8 on the match. Weber finished the afternoon with a team-high five shots, followed closely by Dale and junior Reagan Raabe with four each.

Junior goalkeeper Sami Hauk made four saves in goal for Nebraska’s third clean sheet of the campaign. Nicola Hauk, Raabe, Dale and Gwen Lane joined Hauk in playing the complete 90 minutes.

The Big Red is now 2-10-3 all-time against Michigan as this was the Husker’s first win over the Wolverines since a 5-1 victory in Lincoln in 1997.

Up next, the Huskers stay on the road to face a pair of conference teams in Indiana, with Purdue on Thursday (6 p.m. CT) and Indiana on Sunday (12 p.m. CT).

