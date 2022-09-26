Stellar and mild conditions during the most of the workweek

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the workweek ahead, we are going to see nothing but sunshine conditions and temperatures near average for this time of year.

Due to an area of high pressure that has settled on top of us, this is going to allow for us to see a sinking motion in the atmosphere and allow for the region to see nothing but sun in the skies and temperatures will be close to average Monday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with light winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be in the in the 40s with crystal clear conditions with some upper 30s possible in some locations.

Fantastic conditions with mild temperatures Monday (Andre Brooks)

During the days Teusday into Thursday, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mainly sunny skies and winds will be on the light side during this time frame as high pressure continues to be on top of us and shidting towards the south and east. Overnight lows will be in the low to upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Great and mainly sunny conditions continues through Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, there will be a change with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to mid 70s with a cold frotn moving through and we could see rainfall in the Panhandle during this time frame.

