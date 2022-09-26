Stellar and mild conditions during the most of the workweek

News 2 Today
By Andre Brooks
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the workweek ahead, we are going to see nothing but sunshine conditions and temperatures near average for this time of year.

Due to an area of high pressure that has settled on top of us, this is going to allow for us to see a sinking motion in the atmosphere and allow for the region to see nothing but sun in the skies and temperatures will be close to average Monday with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with light winds around 5 to 10 mph. Overnight Monday, temperatures will be in the in the 40s with crystal clear conditions with some upper 30s possible in some locations.

Fantastic conditions with mild temperatures Monday
Fantastic conditions with mild temperatures Monday(Andre Brooks)

During the days Teusday into Thursday, temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to mid 80s with mainly sunny skies and winds will be on the light side during this time frame as high pressure continues to be on top of us and shidting towards the south and east. Overnight lows will be in the low to upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Great and mainly sunny conditions continues through Thursday
Great and mainly sunny conditions continues through Thursday(Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, there will be a change with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to mid 70s with a cold frotn moving through and we could see rainfall in the Panhandle during this time frame.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty.
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections
The York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision involving two pick-up trucks...
Seward man killed in head-on crash Friday morning

Latest News

Weather Quiz 9-26-2022
Weather Quiz 9-26-2022
Mild and nice conditions are in store for the day Monday!!
Forecast Video 9-26-2022
NE SATRAD
Look forward to clear skies and a seasonable week
KNOP Base Map 9-23-2022
Sunny, warm, and dry for most of the next week