Two arrested after weekend pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas Counties

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested multiple drivers this weekend after pursuits on opposite ends of the state.

Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.

Because of heavy traffic, the trooper did not pursue and notified another trooper further to the west. The other trooper was able to locate the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop at the westbound rest area near Sutherland. The vehicle then fled, traveling the wrong way on the rest area entry ramp and reentering I-80 westbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit. A short time later, another trooper successfully deployed stop sticks, bringing the suspect vehicle to a stop.

The driver, Aaron Abel, 43, of Greenville, Iowa, was taken into custody without further incident. Abel was lodged in Lincoln County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and several traffic violations.

Early Sunday morning in Omaha, a trooper observed an Infiniti G37 traveling at 123 miles per hour on Interstate 80. The vehicle exited at 72nd Street and the trooper attempted a traffic stop. The driver refused to yield and fled southbound. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop at 84th and L streets, but the driver refused repeated commands from the trooper to exit the vehicle. The vehicle then fled southbound on 84th Street before eventually entering an apartment complex and coming to a stop. The driver, Anthony Ceja Ventura, 20, of Omaha, was taken into custody without further incident.

Ceja Ventura was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, and traffic violations. He was lodged in Douglas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Trooper Kyle McAcy found a kitten in a ditch while on duty.
Trooper finds, rescues cat in ditch in Dodge County
Incarcerated man found unresponsive, dies in custody of Douglas County Department of Corrections

Latest News

Fantastic conditions with mild temperatures Monday
Stellar and mild conditions during the most of the workweek
NE SATRAD
Look forward to clear skies and a seasonable week
One positive WNV mosquito pool and two lab-confirmed human cases of West Nile Virus.
Lincoln County mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus
Women's Resource Center gathering support to continue its mission.
Coming alongside families, “to love them,” yearly fundraiser for Women’s Resource Center