Getting ready for Flu Season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s flu season, as the temperatures will be gradually dropping, and here’s all you need to know to get and stay ready. At the Western Central District Health Department, they are offering all the flu vaccines that you need.

“The Flublok quadrivalent is available for 18 or older, and there is a vaccine that, as I have preservatives, is typically used for those adults that have an egg allergy,” Director of Western Central District Health Department Shannon Vanderheiden mentioned about the different vaccines. “We also have Flulaval quadrivalent and it’s for babies six months and older who can have that vaccine, and it’s important to remember that six months to eight years of those children have never had a flu vaccine in the past. They can actually get two vaccines, and those are four weeks apart.”

These vaccines can be accessed for those that are insured and those that are not, so everybody has a chance to be covered for this upcoming flu season.

Vanderheiden also mentioned that “Flu vaccine and Covid vaccines can absolutely be given together; there’s no reason to wait in between getting a flu vaccine and a Covid vaccination.”

For more information, go ahead and visit the CDC website to see the vaccine schedule and what vaccines best suit you.

