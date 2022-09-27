Lexington takes on York in Softball

Lexington loses to York 10-0(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lexington Minute-women took on the York Dukes on Monday night. Lexington is coming off of a big win against Cozad and is looking to stay in the win column, while York is coming off of a defeat last time out against Polk County.

Starting in the 2nd inning, Sam McDaniel had the bases loaded and hit a grand slam to give the Dukes a 4-0 lead. Then Lauryn Haggadone hit a solo shot of her own to make the score 5-0.

The score remained that way all the way until the 6th inning, when the Dukes scored 5 more in the inning and the game was called in the 6th with a score of 10-0.

