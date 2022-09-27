North Platte hosts Grand Island for Senior Night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 22-11 North Platte Bulldogs Softball team welcomes the 6-19 Grand Island Islanders to town for a match-up at Dowhower Park for Senior Night. In the Dawg’s previous game they fell to Skutt Catholic 10-2, but as the team comes together to honor their seniors they hope to get back into the win column.

North Platte’s pitcher, Tatum Montelongo, would get all three outs herself in the top of the first inning. The Dawgs leadoff batter, Brooklyn Deibert draws a walk and gets on base. A few batters later, Skylar Bedlan hits a sac fly to right field. Bedlan’s sac fly will drive in Deibert for the first run of the game to make it 1-0 North Platte.

The score would remain the same until the bottom of the fifth inning where North Platte would get a rally going. Jocelynn Niles got the bats going for North Platte with a grounder through the gap to reach first base. Following that up was McKenzie Putnam who lays down a bunt which advances Niles and allows her to reach first safely. Next, Sam Bales would draw a walk to load the bases. With the bases loaded, Deibert comes up to bat. Deibert’s grounder up the third baseline would have Putnam out at third, but Niles would reach home safely to make it 2-0 North Platte. With two runners on, Montelongo comes up to bat and knocks a three-run homer to left-center field making the score 5-0 Dawgs.

The Bulldogs would get the 6-0 shutout win over the Islanders on Senior Night and Montelongo would tally twelve strikeouts on the night. The Dawgs improve to 23-11 on the season. North Platte will return to action on October 1st at Gretna for their final regular season game of the season.

