NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala

By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday afternoon near Ogallala.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:50 p.m. MT near mile marker 124 of Interstate 80. Preliminary investigation shows that a Lincoln MKC was eastbound on I-80 when it crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Toyota Prius. The passenger of the Prius, identified as Anke Boudreau, 74, of Madison, Wisconsin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Prius, John Rosenberg, 77, of Madison, Wisconsin, and driver of the Lincoln, Gary Pollack, 64, of Pinckney, Michigan, were each transported to Ogallala Community Hospital. Both drivers have since been flown to the hospital in Littleton, Colorado with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. I-80 was closed for both directions of travel for approximately 90 minutes.

NSP was assisted on scene by the Ogallala Fire Department, Keith County Sheriff’s Department, Ogallala Police Department, Regional West Medical, Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home
Mark Latunski pleaded guilty to homicide open murder and disinterment and mutilation in the...
Man pleads guilty to murdering, mutilating man he met on dating app
Two arrested after weekend pursuits in Lincoln, Douglas Counties

Latest News

Mild temperatures are in store for the region Tuesday
Sunny to mostly sunny conditions continues Tuesday into Thursday; Cold front duing the weekend
KNOP Base Map 9-26-2022
More sunshine and warmth to start the workweek
Getting prepared for the upcoming Flu season
Getting ready for Flu Season
FILE -NioCorp Developments CEO Mark Smith talks to a group of investors during a tour on Oct....
Proposed Nebraska mine raises up to $366M of $1.1B it needs