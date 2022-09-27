Sunny to mostly sunny conditions continues Tuesday into Thursday; Cold front duing the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The nice conditions continue for the day Tuesday into the day Thursday. Changes are on the way during the weekend with a cold front moving through.

Due to a persistent area of high pressure, conditions will remain on the pleasant side Tuesday into Thursday with temperatures in the the mid 70s to mid 80s with sunny skies and slight breezy conditions. Overnight lows will dip down into the 40s to low 50s with clear skies and winds will die down during the overnight hours with hardly any wind during the night time hours.

Mild temperatures are in store for the region Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, a cold front will be moving through the viewing area, allowing for the increased cloud cover and shower chances, especially the Panhandle. Highs will start to drop down during the weekend into the mid 60s to mid 70s. Little to no rainfall is anticpated during the weekend across the Panhandle. During early next week, another area of high pressure builds in and clear us out, and moderate temperatures slightly.

Changes occuring during the weekend (Andre Brooks)

