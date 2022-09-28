4th annual Food 4 Youth Challenge starts Oct. 3rd

The Challenge for Custer County will help children and families in need of food.
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 4th annual Food 4 Youth Challenge to raise money and food donations for Custer County children and families in need starts on October 3rd.

The Challenge runs until October 19th, last years Challenge saw more than 5,600 food items donated and more than $6,800 raised.

“What’s amazing is the support from the county,” said Liz Babcock, Adams Land and Cattle Director of Communications, “from the individuals and from the businesses and organizations, we are now up to over 35 businesses and organizations that have committed to not only be a drop off location for any items needing to be donated or any monetary donations, but they are also matching donations many of them, they are also encouraging their customers and their employees to drop off donations and they are making it a bit of a contest.”

The donations will go both to local food pantries, and local schools who will use the donations in their backpack programs, the backpacks provide food and essential items to children that they may not otherwise get, the donations will be spread evenly between the two options.

Organizers ask that food donations be able to be prepared easily by children, and ask for items like canned goods, boxed foods, and peanut butter. Gift cards to local grocery stores are welcomed as well as monetary donations.

For a list of participating businesses and organizations Babcock says to go to the Adams Land and Cattle Website and Facebook page

