The “Change” that is making a difference

News 2 at Six
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Change Wars in North Platte are in full force this week as all the elementary schools, Madison Middle, and North Platte are all raising funds to help fulfill each school’s wishlist.

70% of the funds go to the schools while the remaining funds go to Teacher Reach Grants.

Not only is this helping the kids in North Platte, this is also teaching a lesson to the youth to give back.

“So this is an opportunity for educators in the classroom to talk about giving back or paying it forward and what that means for the community and how every penny counts,” Executive Director at North Platte Public Schools Foundation Terri Burchill spoke about the program. “The kids are able to see that their change is making a difference and how that’s making a difference, and we’re excited to be able to bring that into the schools.”

For more information on how to donate and help make a difference, visit their website.

The last day to donate is Wednesday, and the winners will be announced on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

The Challenge for Custer County will help children and families in need of food.
4th annual Food 4 Youth Challenge starts Oct. 3rd
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Nice skies and mild temperatures for the day Wednesday
Mild conditions with sunny skies Wednesday; Up and down pattern thereafter