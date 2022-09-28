The “Change” that is making a difference

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Change Wars in North Platte are in full force this week as all the elementary schools, Madison Middle, and North Platte are all raising funds to help fulfill each school’s wishlist.

70% of the funds go to the schools while the remaining funds go to Teacher Reach Grants.

Not only is this helping the kids in North Platte, this is also teaching a lesson to the youth to give back.

“So this is an opportunity for educators in the classroom to talk about giving back or paying it forward and what that means for the community and how every penny counts,” Executive Director at North Platte Public Schools Foundation Terri Burchill spoke about the program. “The kids are able to see that their change is making a difference and how that’s making a difference, and we’re excited to be able to bring that into the schools.”

For more information on how to donate and help make a difference, visit their website.

The last day to donate is Wednesday, and the winners will be announced on Thursday.

