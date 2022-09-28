Children hospitalized in Chase County after semi and bus collide near Champion

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Chase County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a late-afternoon crash in Chase County near Champion Tuesday. Officers are processing the scene.

Witnesses said a semi and a bus full of school children were involved in a crash that put the school bus on its side. No word yet on the number of children involved.

Witnesses said at least two helicopters and one airplane landed at Chase County Hospital with victims of the crash. The semi-driver’s current condition is unknown.

One grandmother said her grandchild is in Chase County Hospital with a badly-hurt back, memory loss, and is awaiting a CT Scan. She says at least two other children are being flown from Chase County Hospital for more intensive care.

