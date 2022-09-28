Community Build Playground open for fun

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After months of hard work, the North Platte Community Build Playground is officially open after a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Donors and kids were present for the ceremony where the ribbon was cut. One of the co-coordinators, Emily Wurl, talked about how important this project is for the community and how much went into it.

“It was a lot of work,” Wurl said. “But, it was one of the most rewarding projects I’ve ever been a part of.”

According to the team, 884 people showed up to build the playground.

They also noted that this was a huge team effort over many months to get feedback from kids at schools, community surveys, and a steering committee.

The playground is located in Centennial Park. It is just west of S Oak St. and on the northern side of Leota St.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.