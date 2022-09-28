Gothenburg Softball hosts Hershey

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Swedes are taking on the Hershey Panthers on Tuesday evening. Gothenburg is looking to keep up their top form against Hershey, who is still finding their identity.

Pitching and defense were in full effect in the first three innings as both teams combined for zero runs and one hit. Hannah Devlin was responsible for the pitching on the mound as she pitched a shutout for the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Gothenburg’s bats came alive as they exploded for six runs in the inning as they took control and never looked back as the final score was 8-0.

Then the Swedes will win game two in a shutout fashion as well, 10-0.

