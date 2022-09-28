Gothenburg Volleyball hosts triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Gothenburg Swedes check on the Chase County Longhorns in the first game of the triangular. The Swedes came into this game ranked third in the state in class C1, and they showed off their class in this one.

In the first set, the Swedes handily beat the Longhorns 25-14.

In set two, it was more of the same as the Longhorns were not able to get any momentum as they fell 25-13 and were swept two sets to none.

Chase County was looking to bounce back in game two of the triangular as they took on Perkins County plainsmen. After a few points by the Plainsmen, the Longhorns gained a lot of momentum and took control of set one, 25-18.

Chase County kept things rolling in the second set as Perkins County had no answer for the Longhorns as they got swept two sets to zero.

In the last and final game, Perkins County was looking to get a win in this triangular while the Swedes looked to be undefeated in front of their home crowd. Gothenburg stayed in control and kept their heads up against The Plainsmen as they won the first set 25-6.

They will complete the sweep by winning set two 25-13.

