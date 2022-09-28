The Irish host the Broncos

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 6-11 Irish of Saint Pats welcome the 1-16 Mullen Broncos to town for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Irish fell in their previous match-up on the road at Chase County 2-0. Mullen heads to North Platte to take on the Irish also with a loss in their previous match against Arcadia/ Loup City 2-0.

In the first set, the Irish come away with a 25-18 win over the Broncos. In set two, it was much of the same, Saint Pats wins by a final score of 25-9. Then in the third, the Broncos try to force a fourth set, but the Irish are able to end things. Saint Pats get the win in set three by a final of 25-17.

Saint Pats get the win in straight sets against Mullen. The Irish improve to 7-11 on the season while Mullen falls to 1-17. The Irish will return to action on October 4th at Southwest and the Broncos return to action on September 30th at Leyton.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.