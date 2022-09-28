The Irish host the Broncos

High School Volleyball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 6-11 Irish of Saint Pats welcome the 1-16 Mullen Broncos to town for a match-up on the volleyball court. The Irish fell in their previous match-up on the road at Chase County 2-0. Mullen heads to North Platte to take on the Irish also with a loss in their previous match against Arcadia/ Loup City 2-0.

In the first set, the Irish come away with a 25-18 win over the Broncos. In set two, it was much of the same, Saint Pats wins by a final score of 25-9. Then in the third, the Broncos try to force a fourth set, but the Irish are able to end things. Saint Pats get the win in set three by a final of 25-17.

Saint Pats get the win in straight sets against Mullen. The Irish improve to 7-11 on the season while Mullen falls to 1-17. The Irish will return to action on October 4th at Southwest and the Broncos return to action on September 30th at Leyton.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
Several children transferred to bigger hospitals after school bus and semi crash in rural Nebraska
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
WWJ Radio identified the deceased as 57-year-old Jim Matthews, who was their overnight anchor....
Radio anchor killed, family hurt in attack at their home

Latest News

Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph discusses how the Huskers are using this week to reset against...
Rejuvenated Huskers focus on Indiana
Sutherland vs. Garden County Volleyball Highlights
Sutherland hosts Garden County
Gothenburg hosts trianangular
Gothenburg Volleyball hosts triangular
Sutherland vs. Garden County Volleyball Highlights
Sutherland vs. Garden County Volleyball Highlights