Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening.

At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland. Upon arrival, officers and deputies located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The Nebraska State Patrol said he was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as Ryan Schuman, 32.

The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office have requested assistance in the investigation from the Nebraska State Patrol. The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

NSP said investigators have identified all parties involved in the incident and have determined there is no threat to the public.

