Mild conditions with sunny skies Wednesday; Up and down pattern thereafter

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The peace and quiet weather will continue for our Wednesday with mild to warm temperatures as well. Changes to come the rest of the forecast period.

Due to an area centered just to our south and east, this is going to help the temperatures,wind speeds and humidity to moderate into the upper 70s to mid 80s. The high pressure systeme will also keep the conditions calm and sunny. During the overnight hours, temperatures will dip down into the upper 40s to mid 50s with a clear, starry night with winds dying down to near calm conditions.

Nice skies and mild temperatures for the day Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday, temperatures will moderate into the low to upper 80s with mainly sunny conditions still continuing with a southerly flow prevailing. But going into the day on Friday, a cold front will start to make it’s apperance across the area, and this will mainly impact the Panhandle with showers there. In Greater Nebraska, the clouds will be on the increase ahead of the front. Highs during the day Friday will be upper 70s to low 80s. During the day Saturday into Monday, temperatures will continue to drop and rain chances will continue into the Panhandle and Greater Nebraska will remain on the partly to mostly cloudy side. During the day Tuesday, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s with clearing skies as another high pressure system sets in.

Plenty of changes occuring during the next several days (Andre Brooks)

