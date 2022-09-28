Sutherland hosts Garden County

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 9-10 Sutherland Sailors welcome the 13-6 Garden County Eagles for a match on the volleyball court. The Sailors come into the match off of a 2-0 loss against South Loup. The Eagles come to Sutherland off of a home win where they swept Morrill.

The Sailors would fall to the Eagles in set one by a final score of 25-17. Then, in the second set, the Sailors rally back and get the win over Garden County 25-13. Garden County responds in the third set with a 29-27 win.

In a five-set match, the sailors would walk away with the win over Garden County. Sutherland improves to 10-10 on the season while Garden County falls to 13-7. The Sailors return to action on September 29th at Dundy Country Stratton while the Eagles return to action on October 4th at home against Wauneta-Palisade.

