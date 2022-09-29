Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster

Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was...
Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball team opened practice to the media on Thursday morning.

The Huskers worked out inside the Hendricks Training Complex, which marked their third practice of the preseason. The workout was high-energy with several new faces. Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was one of the top JUCO players last year.

Keita showed good rebounding skill and matched the physicality of Nebraska’s veteran players.

Other newcomers include Emmanuel Bandoumel (SMU), Juwan Gary (Alabama), and Sam Griesel (North Dakota State). Griesel, a Lincoln East grad, spent an individual shooting drill alongside head coach Fred Hoiberg.

Hoiberg is entering his third season with the Huskers. The program, however, has struggled under Hoiberg, who has just nine conference wins over two years.

Nebraska will welcome fans to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Friday of the annual Opening Night with Husker Hoops event. Waka Flocka Flame will perform at the event.

