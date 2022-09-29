NPCC hosts Southeast Community College Storm

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 5-14 NPCC Knights welcome the 4-18 Southeast Community College Storm to North Platte. The Knights coming off a loss in their two previous match-ups against Kansas City (Kansas) Community College (3-1) and Johnson County Community College (3-0). With the final month of the season quickly approaching, the Knights look to head into it coming off of a win.

The Knights win the first sets and the second (25-17). The Knights were on pace for a sweep over Southeast. The Storm wouldn’t go down easy, as they battle back to win set three (25-18) and set four (25-15) to force a fifth set.

In the fifth set, the Knights get out to the early lead, but Southeast battles back as they did all night long.

Southeast gets the win in the fifth set by a final score of 15-10 and defeats NPCC 3-2. NPCC will drop to 5-15 on the season. The Knights return to action on October 1st at home against Otero College.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.