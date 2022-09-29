Sutherland fire fighters raise money for the Runge family

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The team at Sutherland Fire and Rescue hosted their open house for their brand new facility on Wednesday evening. The open house went a lot further than showing off their new building as it was also a way to raise money for a local family.

The Assistant Chief of Paxton Fire Department, Eric Runge’s wife, DeAnne Runge, lost her battle with breast cancer recently. Sutherland Fire and Rescue stepped up to help out by hosting the open house and letting all the proceeds go to the Runge family.

“We wanted to be there for our brother and the Runge family to support them in their loss,” Sutherland fire fighter Gale Hopper explained.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off cash over to the Sutherland Fire Department and they will bring all the funds to the family.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.