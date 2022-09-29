Sutherland fire fighters raise money for the Runge family

Open house for the Sutherland fire department
Open house for the Sutherland fire department(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The team at Sutherland Fire and Rescue hosted their open house for their brand new facility on Wednesday evening. The open house went a lot further than showing off their new building as it was also a way to raise money for a local family.

The Assistant Chief of Paxton Fire Department, Eric Runge’s wife, DeAnne Runge, lost her battle with breast cancer recently. Sutherland Fire and Rescue stepped up to help out by hosting the open house and letting all the proceeds go to the Runge family.

“We wanted to be there for our brother and the Runge family to support them in their loss,” Sutherland fire fighter Gale Hopper explained.

If you would like to donate, you can drop off cash over to the Sutherland Fire Department and they will bring all the funds to the family.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Rail union that rejected deal signs new tentative agreement
Michael Murphy says he captured video of his mother's ex-husband, whom she divorced 40 years...
Man caught on camera urinating on ex-wife’s grave, family says

Latest News

Kids playing on the North Platte Community Build Playground
Community Build Playground open for fun
KNOP Base Map 9-28-2022
Sunshine and warmth continue in Central NE; Some rain, cooler in Panhandle
ACLU of Nebraska: School dress codes failing students
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment