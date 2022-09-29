Unseasonably warm with partly cloudy skies Thursday; Cold front coming during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A warm with partly cloudy conditions in store for the day Thursday, with a cold front moving through the region during the weekend.

With an area of high pressure situated to the south and east, this will allow for the temperatures to climb above average for this time of year with highs in the low mid 80s with off and on clouds throughout the day. Winds will be on the breezy side with speeds out of the south and east with speeds around 5 to 15 mph, with gusts upwards around 20 mph. These winds will make the airmass quite humid during the day Thursday as well. During the overnight hours Thursday, temperatures will tank into the upper 40s to mid 50s with partly cloudy skies still around and the winds will die down some to around 5 to 10 mph.

Above average temperatures are in store for our neck of the woods Thursday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, many changes will occur across the viewing area with a slow-moving cold front coming into the region and this will allow for a few things to occur.

For Greater Nebraska, temperatures will be in the upper 80s during the day Friday with partly cloudy skies with winds still out of the southeast, and remaining on the breezy side. The cold front will start making it’s passage through the area during the day Saturday into Sunday with highs dropping into the upper 70s to low 80s with winds shifting out of the north and east. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue during this time frame. During the days Monday into Wednesday, temperatrues then drop into the mid 60s to low 70s, which is slightly below average, with some rain chances on Tuesday.

For the Nebraska Panhandle, the cold front will start making it’s track during the day Friday with highs dropping into the uper 70s to mid 80s with scattered thunderstorms during the day. These scattered thunderstorms will prevail Saturday into the day Sunday with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s with winds shifting out of the north and east. During the days Monday into Wendesday, the temperatures drop further into the mid 60s to low 70s with a very slight chance of rain on Tuesday.

A slow moving cold front to push through the next few days (Andre Brooks)

