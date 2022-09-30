Brady hosts Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-1 Brady Eagles welcome the 0-4 Paxton Tigers to town as they look to keep things rolling having been on a three-game winning streak. The Eagles notching wins in their previous three games against Heartland Lutheran(86-26), Stuart (42-29), and Wallace (32-12). The Tigers look to pick up their first win of the season on the road at Brady.

On the Eagle’s opening drive they would turn the ball over on downs to Paxton in Tiger territory. Paxton on their opening drive would not be able to make anything happen either. Brady however on their next possession would score and take the 6-0 lead. Paxton responds right away on their next drive with a touchdown from Gunnar Foster.

The Tigers will capture their first win of the season with a 68-18over the Eagles. Paxton improves to 1-4 on the season while Brady falls to 3-2. Brady will return to action on October 7th on the road at Southwest. Paxton will return to action on October 7th on the road at Wallace.

