Brady hosts Paxton

High School Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-1 Brady Eagles welcome the 0-4 Paxton Tigers to town as they look to keep things rolling having been on a three-game winning streak. The Eagles notching wins in their previous three games against Heartland Lutheran(86-26), Stuart (42-29), and Wallace (32-12). The Tigers look to pick up their first win of the season on the road at Brady.

On the Eagle’s opening drive they would turn the ball over on downs to Paxton in Tiger territory. Paxton on their opening drive would not be able to make anything happen either. Brady however on their next possession would score and take the 6-0 lead. Paxton responds right away on their next drive with a touchdown from Gunnar Foster.

The Tigers will capture their first win of the season with a 68-18over the Eagles. Paxton improves to 1-4 on the season while Brady falls to 3-2. Brady will return to action on October 7th on the road at Southwest. Paxton will return to action on October 7th on the road at Wallace.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

Latest News

Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was...
Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster
Mickey Joseph
Coach Joseph pleased with practice heading into Indiana game
Ogallala vs McCook vball highlights
Ogallala looks to take down undefeated McCook
Sutherland vs. Morrill Football Scoreboard
Sutherland hosts Morrill