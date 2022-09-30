Chase County school bus driver cited following crash; Children remain hospitalized

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.(Chase County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The driver of a school bus involved in a serious crash with a semi in southwest Nebraska on Tuesday has been cited.

Keith Cranwell of Champion, who was driving the Chase County Schools bus, was cited for failure to yield the right of way and careless driving. He is due in court Oct. 26 at the Chase County Courthouse in Imperial.

According to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, the school bus driver attempted to make a left-hand turn when it collided with a semi pulling a fully loaded grain trailer. The semi hit the rear passenger side of the school bus, causing the bus to rotate 90 degrees and overturn onto the driver’s side, according to a media release.

After striking the bus, the semi continued north a short distance before leaving the roadway, crossing the ditch, and coming to rest on a rural property.

There were 12 students on board, ranging in ages from 5-15 years old. The three children who were transported to regional trauma centers remain in the hospital recovering from their injuries. The other children were treated and released from the hospital.

Aerial view of the wreckage after a Chase County Schools bus collided with a semi on Tuesday.
Aerial view of the wreckage after a Chase County Schools bus collided with a semi on Tuesday.(Chase County Sheriff's Office)
A semi-truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.
A semi-truck and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County. Children hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County

Latest News

Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances in the Panhandle Friday
A slow-moving cold front to move through the area over the next several days
KNOP Base Map 9-29-2022
Sunshine and warmth continue in Central NE; Some rain, cooler in Panhandle
Newborn Screening Awareness Month
Nebraska recognizes Newborn Screening Awareness Month