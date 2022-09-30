Hy-Vee deploys Disaster Relief Fleet to Florida

Hy-Vee deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian on...
Hy-Vee deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday.(Hy-Vee)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Press Release) - Hy-Vee deployed its Disaster Relief Fleet to locations in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian on Friday. Hy-Vee employees departed Friday morning from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny, Iowa, in several of the company’s response vehicles with supplies and food to assist with providing up to 1 million meals.

The fleet that has been dispatched to Florida includes Hy-Vee’s mobile command center, Hy-Vee’s mobile water system (which includes a tank and pump trailer), two Hy-Vee rapid response pickup trucks, and nine Hy-Vee semis filled with water, ice, snacks, cleaning supplies and protein.

Hy-Vee’s disaster relief team is working with local emergency responders, food banks and nonprofits to assist with efforts specifically in Port Charlotte and Bradenton, Florida. The team will also be working with Operation BBQ Relief to help provide up to 1 million meals to those responding to the disaster as well as impacted residents in Florida.

The caravan includes 23 Hy-Vee employees who will take part in the company’s 12-day response effort.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Chase County school bus driver cited following crash; Children remain hospitalized
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

Latest News

Joshua Larsen
Lincoln murder suspect appears in court for prior charges
KNOP Base Map 9-30-2022
Sunshine and warmth continue in Central NE; Some rain, cooler in Panhandle
After a week off, the Husker football team returns to action at Memorial Stadium, and Nebraska...
NSP encourages safety on the roads as the Huskers return to action
Nebraska State Trooper
Applications close Monday to join NSP’s next recruit class