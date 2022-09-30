Lexington teen facing motor vehicle homicide charge in vehicle-pedestrian crash

LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - A central Nebraska teenager is facing charges after a fatal crash over the weekend.

Lexington Police responded to a report of a vehicle and pedestrian accident near Adams and Oak Streets around 5 Saturday morning. Officers found 59-year-old Abdelaziz Suliman dead at the scene.

Salvador Canales, 19, is charged with motor vehicle homicide and willful reckless driving related to the accident. According to court documents, a witness told police she was driving south on Adams St. - a two-lane road - when a pickup passed her while speeding. She said the truck hit a man who was walking and that he flew into the air.

Court documents say officers reviewed security camera footage that showed the truck pass the witness’s car in the northbound lane and hit Suliman.

Canales posted bond at 10 percent of $20,000 and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.