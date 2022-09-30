Maxwell volleyball hosts Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton

The Wildcats hosted a triangular on senior night as Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton came...
The Wildcats hosted a triangular on senior night as Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton came to town.(KNOP)
By Jon Allen
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton for a triangular Thursday evening.

In game one, the Wildcats took on Dundy County-Stratton, and they got off to a good start as they took the first set over the Tigers. The second set was a back and forth battle though as neither team would let the other get a big lead, however Maxwell was able to pull away at the end to take the victory over Dundy County-Stratton in 2 sets.

Game two saw the Tigers stay on the court, this time taking on Sutherland, and the Tigers came out firing as they took the set victory, their first of the season over Sutherland to go up 1-0. The Sailors though would get things rolling in set number 2 and 3, and they would go on to take the victory in this one 2 sets to 1 over Dundy County-Stratton.

Game three saw the hosts back out on the court as Maxwell celebrated senior night against Sutherland, and the Sailors kept the momentum going from their game against the Tigers. The Sailors would roll to a victory over Maxwell in straight sets winning the final 13 points in the second set after the set was tied at 12.

Next up on the schedule for Maxwell (3-18) is a triangular with South Loup and Cambridge on October 4th, next up for Sutherland (12-10) is a trip to play Sandhills-Thedford on the 4th, and Dundy County-Stratton (0-18) will host Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday October 1st.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

Latest News

Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was...
Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster
Mickey Joseph
Coach Joseph pleased with practice heading into Indiana game
NPCC vs. Southeast CC Volleyball Highlights
NPCC hosts Southeast Community College Storm
NPCC vs. Southeast CC Volleyball Highlights
NPCC vs. Southeast CC Volleyball Highlights