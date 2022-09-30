Maxwell volleyball hosts Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell hosted Sutherland and Dundy County-Stratton for a triangular Thursday evening.

In game one, the Wildcats took on Dundy County-Stratton, and they got off to a good start as they took the first set over the Tigers. The second set was a back and forth battle though as neither team would let the other get a big lead, however Maxwell was able to pull away at the end to take the victory over Dundy County-Stratton in 2 sets.

Game two saw the Tigers stay on the court, this time taking on Sutherland, and the Tigers came out firing as they took the set victory, their first of the season over Sutherland to go up 1-0. The Sailors though would get things rolling in set number 2 and 3, and they would go on to take the victory in this one 2 sets to 1 over Dundy County-Stratton.

Game three saw the hosts back out on the court as Maxwell celebrated senior night against Sutherland, and the Sailors kept the momentum going from their game against the Tigers. The Sailors would roll to a victory over Maxwell in straight sets winning the final 13 points in the second set after the set was tied at 12.

Next up on the schedule for Maxwell (3-18) is a triangular with South Loup and Cambridge on October 4th, next up for Sutherland (12-10) is a trip to play Sandhills-Thedford on the 4th, and Dundy County-Stratton (0-18) will host Maywood-Hayes Center on Saturday October 1st.

