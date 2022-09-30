Medicine Valley hosts a Triangular

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Medicine Valley Raiders took on the Arapahoe Warriors in the first game of the triangular. The Raiders, so far this season, have a 9-5 record and they are looking to add to the win column while the Warriors come in with an 8-8 record.

In the first set, the Raiders, enjoying home court advantage, got out to a quick early lead. The Warriors did make the first match very competitive by scoring consecutive points and ended up tying the game at 23 a piece. The Raiders’ own Stella Heapy got a huge kill when it counted most, putting them up by one, and on the next possession later, the Warriors failed to get the ball over the net, and the Raiders took set one, 25-23.

Riding the momentum into the second set, Medicine Valley got back out to another hot start in the early part of the second set.

Some big hits from Milla Farr with a few spikes and protecting the net with a few blocks had the Raiders up comfortably, 23-16. Arapahoe was not going away easily as they scored the next five out of the next six points to make it 24-21, but it was another big block from the Raiders as they completed the sweep two sets to none.

Arapahoe tries to get into the winning column, but they have a tall task against Paxton. Paxton comes into this game with a 15-4 record. Starting out in the first set the Tigers came out of the gates quickly to a 5-1 lead. The Warriors gathered themselves from a few good plays by Emerson Swanson to tie things up at nine. The Tigers had an answer of their own with Audrey Holm, who had a few momentous plays, giving the Tigers back the lead. With the Warriors down, Sabrina Jacobson scored to give the Warriors a 22-20 lead. Paxton scored five unanswered points to seal the first set at 25-22.

In the second set, it continued to be a back and forth battle. As it was 16-17, the Tigers’ Savanna McMahon got the spike, which gave them a two-point lead. That got momentum started for the Tigers as they scored six consecutive points to give them a 23-16 lead. That was enough for Paxton to take the win, 25-18, to complete the sweep two sets to none.

The Medicine Valley Raiders are taking on the Paxton Tigers in the final game of the triangular. Both teams with a win under their belt are looking to go undefeated in this triangular.

In the first set, it was pretty even to start things off, and both teams were tied up at 11.

The Raiders did get hot as they went on a sight run towards the end of the set to be up 22-19.

The game was tied at two points, with the Raiders having one game point when they committed a violation on Medicine Valley and cost them a point. It is now 24-23.

On the next possession, Remington Stout came away with a huge spike that Paxton couldn’t handle, and they won set one.

Moving to set two, as against, both teams showed up and it was extremely competitive. The game was tied up 17 all and the Tigers had enough as Audrey Holm had some timely points to finish off what was an 8-2 run to finish the set 25-19.

The third and final set! This was the closest game yet, as the Tigers and the Raiders put up an immense battle. Paxton got out to a 6–3 lead early in the set, which was answered by an 8–0 run to make it 11–6 Raiders. The home crowd loved it and pushed the Raiders as hard as they could, but the Tigers clawed their way back with a 14-6 run of their own to take a three-point lead, 20-17. Both teams would go back and forth, and the Raiders ended up timing the game at 22. The trading point momentum swung back and forth; one minute it looked like the Raiders, the next like the Tigers. Tied up at 25 with both teams sharing their own game points, the Paxton Tigers dug deep, found away and ended up winning the game 27-25 to win the set two sets to one.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.