Ogallala looks to take down undefeated McCook

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 3-2 Ogallala Indians make the trip down to McCook to try and take down the undefeated Bison. Since the Indians suffered two back-to-back losses in weeks two and three, they’re rebounded and are now on a two-game winning streak. The Bison on the other hand look to continue their winning season by putting another game in the win column against Ogallala.

The Indians know that they will need to stop the run if they want to have any chance against this McCook team, Head Coach Brent Bauer likened the task to stopping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running backs. Bauer said, “they run the ball, and they have hung their hats on running the ball for 100 years.”

On the offensive side of the ball the Indians will need stay disciplined, and trust in the decision making of Junior QB Harry Caskey. Bauer told News 2 that McCook’s defense is always in the right spot, and quick, and that they are one of the most well coached teams in the state. Caskey took over the starting job back when the Indians took on Gering, and has led Ogallala to two consecutive wins, one over Gering on the road, and the other last week in a 44-6 victory over Alliance at home.

For the Bison, outside of their prolific running game, the key to the game against the Indians is to be physical. Coach Joe Vertrosky for the Bison added, " I feel like we are going to have to execute in order to be successful in this game, and we are looking forward to being home since we’ve been on the road for the past two weeks.”

The Bison’s running game doesn’t come from the running backs, but from their quarterback, Adam Dugger, who coach Vertrosky called a “duel threat” who can make a difference with his feet. On the defensive side, watch out for linebacker Alex Anthony, who leads the state in tackles looking to make a difference Friday night in front of their home faithful.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.