Police: Teen who died in police shootout saw father shoot, kill mother in California

More information is being released about an officer-involved shooting of a 15-year-old kidnapping victim. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/family photos/Fontana PD/@CHPalerts
By STEFANIE DAZIO
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Southern California teenager killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement was with him a day earlier when he fatally shot her mother, police said Thursday.

Savannah Graziano, 15, was in the back of her father’s pickup truck when he gunned down her mother, Tracy Martinez, on Monday, according to Fontana police. Witnesses and two videos — one from a bystander and another from a doorbell — show she stayed still as her mother screamed.

“She’s just sitting in the backseat,” Sgt. Christian Surgent said in a phone interview Thursday.

Authorities had previously said the teen was somewhere else during her mother’s killing and was later abducted by her father, Anthony Graziano. But the two videos obtained Wednesday showed her inside the truck between 30 and 60 seconds before the gunfire began, police said.

Witnesses did not report seeing Savannah get out of the vehicle, Surgent said, as Martinez tried to escape and Graziano — her estranged husband — jumped out wielding a handgun.

Graziano, 45, shot Martinez multiple times and also turned and fired on a nearby car. No one else was hurt.

Martinez was able to identify her killer as Graziano before she died, Surgent said, but never mentioned her daughter being there. Neither video showed the shooting.

Savannah and her father were both killed a day later after a long chase along an desert interstate east of Los Angeles in Hesperia — about 35 miles (56.33 kilometers) north of the homicide scene. Rifle shots were fired at the pursuing officers from Graziano’s pickup truck, which became disabled after driving off the highway. The shooter put several rounds through a patrol car’s windshield and later disabled a second pursuing vehicle, authorities said.

Graziano died in the truck while Savannah, wearing tactical gear and a helmet, was fatally shot as she ran toward deputies amid a hail of gunfire. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies, her father, or both.

The California Department of Justice is reviewing the teen’s death under a state law requiring the agency to investigate police shootings involving the death of unarmed civilians. Meanwhile, detectives in Fontana still have not determined a motive for the slaying.

Investigators later searched the family’s Fontana home — which Graziano and his daughter moved out of weeks prior — and Graziano’s storage unit. Inside the storage pod they found numerous AR-15-style rifles, handguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, smoke grenades and other tactical gear, Surgent said.

The firearms were legally owned by Graziano, who was not or probation or parole. Savannah’s younger brother told investigators that the siblings grew up around guns.

Authorities have said they have police video showing the freeway shootout but have not made that public, nor did they release the two videos showing Savannah in the pickup truck just before her mother was killed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions
New York City Mayor Eric Adams pays tribute to an EMS veteran who was killed Thursday in a...
Mayor: New York City lost 'one of our heroes'
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Huge blasts preceded methane pipeline leaks in Baltic Sea
Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker
Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II,...
New coins featuring King Charles III revealed