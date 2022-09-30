A slow-moving cold front to move through the area over the next several days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- There will be many changes coming to the area during the next several days due to a slow moving cold front coming into the region. Here is the breakdown on this front.

During the day Friday,the cold front will start to apporach the Panhandle and this will allow for temperatures to only be in the mid 70s to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon hours, with a northwesterly flow entering into the Panhandle. In Greater Nebraska, the temperatrues will be still on the above average side with temperatures well into the 80s with a southeasterly flow due to the area of high pressure to our south and east. During the overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s with some more thunderstorms in the Panhandle and mostly cloudy skies for Greater Nebraska.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances in the Panhandle Friday (Andre Brooks)

For Saturday and beyond for Greater Nebraska, temperatures will start to decline on Saturday with more clouds filtering into the region. Highs will continue to be well into the 80s, with Greater Nebraska acquiring more of a northwesterly flow. The cold front moves through Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. During the day Saturday, temperatures drop into the upper 70s to low 80s with shower chances starting to creep into the region. These rain chances will presist into the area through Tuesday, with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to mid 70s Monday and Tuesday. Going into the day Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures drop into the low to mid 60s with clearing skies.

Cold front slides through during the day Saturday for Greater Nebraska (Andre Brooks)

For the Panhandle, the cold front would pushed through the region Friday and this will allow for some post-frontal moisture to continue to move into the region Saturday into Sunday, with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances. Highs during this period will be in the upper 60s to mid 70s with a northeasterly flow. During the day Monday and beyond, the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s to low 70s with the clouds clearing out as well.

The cooling trend continues over the next several days across the Panhandle (Andre Brooks)

