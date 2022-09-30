Sutherland hosts Morrill

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 1-4 Sutherland Sailors welcome the 0-5 Morrill Lions to town for a match-up on the football field. Sutherland looks to get back in the win column after having dropped their last three games to Bridgeport (47-6), Saint Pats (57-14), and Perkins County (60-0). The Lions travel to Sutherland still in search of their first win of the season.

At the conclusion of the first half of play, the Sailors lead the Lions 54-0. When the second half of play was about to begin the game was called after Morrill forfeited the rest of the game.

Sutherland improves to 2-4 on the season and returns to action on October 7th at home against Sandhills Valley.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.