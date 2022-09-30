Sutherland hosts Morrill

Sutherland Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The 1-4 Sutherland Sailors welcome the 0-5 Morrill Lions to town for a match-up on the football field. Sutherland looks to get back in the win column after having dropped their last three games to Bridgeport (47-6), Saint Pats (57-14), and Perkins County (60-0). The Lions travel to Sutherland still in search of their first win of the season.

At the conclusion of the first half of play, the Sailors lead the Lions 54-0. When the second half of play was about to begin the game was called after Morrill forfeited the rest of the game.

Sutherland improves to 2-4 on the season and returns to action on October 7th at home against Sandhills Valley.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Deadly car crash under investigation.
Lincoln couple killed in crash with semi in Morrill County
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
NSP investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Ogallala
File photo of crime tape and police lights.
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

Latest News

Nebraska has nine newcomers on the roster, including Blaise Keita. The 6-foot-11 forward was...
Nebraska men’s basketball team has nine new faces on the roster
Mickey Joseph
Coach Joseph pleased with practice heading into Indiana game
Ogallala vs McCook vball highlights
Ogallala looks to take down undefeated McCook
Brady vs. Paxton Football Highlights
Brady hosts Paxton