Fall Festival on Saturday at North Platte First Baptist Church

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Fall Festival will take place at the First Baptist Church on Saturday at 6:30pm.

The festival is a family oriented event that will have food and fun.

The highlight will be the Tesla coil that is being brought in that has been specially tuned to play music.

Westly Hoatson, an organizer, said that the Tesla coil should steal the show.

“The Tesla coil itself is basically like a big lightning generator,” Hoatson said. “They have been able to tune the circuitry so that they can actually change the lightning strikes to shoot at different frequencies to be able to make it play music.”

