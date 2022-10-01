Friday Night Sports Hero: Tahlia Steinbeck

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tahlia Steinbeck has been a four-year member of Hershey’s Varsity Volleyball Team. This season, her Senior Season, she is at the top of several stat categories. Steinbeck leads the team in hitting percentage at .248, she also leads the team in assists with 198. But getting to this point in her Senior Year wasn’t the easiest of journeys.

At the end of Steinbeck’s Junior Year, she tore her ACL playing volleyball. Steinbeck says she went up to hit and when she landed the journey to get back on the court began.

After a tough nine-month process, Steinbeck battled her way back onto the court to play her Senior Season. The ability to play volleyball during her Senior Year and the journey to get to that point are two of the most rewarding things Steinbeck says she’s ever experienced.

“After all the hours, and nobody sees you put in that work outside, because I obviously can’t play sports for my school so no one sees all the time that you put in. So, just being able to step on the court and hear my name announced again is just the best feeling ever,” explains Steinbeck.

Now that she is back for her Senior Season, Steinbeck has some big goals that she would like to accomplish. Some of those goals include continuing to lead the team in stat categories, winning the SPVA Conference, and making a trip to the State Tournament.

“My individual goals, obviously, stats-wise I want to keep leading my team and be able to win. And then for the team, to win the conference, that’s coming up really soon, and then win the sub-district and get to a district final game, and hopefully make it to state. Those are our main goals right now,” says Steinbeck.

Over the course of four years, Head Coach of the Panthers, Samantha Kennedy says she has seen Steinbeck do a lot of growing. The growth Kennedy has seen in Steinbeck does not only pertain to her skill level on the court but also in her leadership skills and helping to develop a winning culture in this program.

“Tahlia has been a starter for four years now. She’s really helped develop our team as far as leadership and as a player skill-wise too. She helps guide the younger player and teaches them a lot of things on the court when she’s playing them. It’s nice to have her back playing all the way around. She’s a great setter and she’s a great hitter,” explains Kennedy.

Steinbeck is considering continuing her volleyball career in college, but as of right now she is keeping her options open as to where. And while the plans surrounding her college career are uncertain, she is sure of one thing, she hopes to leave a lasting impression on the Hershey Volleyball Program.

“I want to leave a legacy of hard work and dedication. Coming to the gym every day, working hard, and working with your teammates. I want people to look back at me and see all the stuff that I did, not just stats-wise but building a culture and making people feel welcome,” says Steinbeck.

