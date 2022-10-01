Gothenburg hosts Cozad for Homecoming

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The Gothenburg Swedes host the Cozad Haymakers on Friday night. Gothenburg came off of a huge win against Chadron, which ended up being a last-minute thriller. Meanwhile, Cozad, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after that nasty loss to Broken Bow, 42-19. Both teams come into this one with identical records at 2-3.

In the first quarter, the Swedes got on the board first as Wes Geiken threw a ball into the endzone for Tra Rossell to get the Swedes on the board first (6-0).

On the ensuing possession, the Haymakers made it their duty to answer back, and it was on the back of Cash Chytka who ran the ball for 45 yards into the endzone for the Haymakers to take the lead, 7-6.

This game will go back and forth, but the Haymakers will pull out the victory in overtime with a final score of 33-26.

