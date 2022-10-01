Inmate goes missing from Lincoln correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is missing from a Lincoln Corrections Center.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Tabitha Viktora didn’t return from her job in the community Friday night.

At the Lincoln Community Corrections Center, inmates are allowed to attend school and religious services, and also have work opportunities without direct supervision.

The Department of Correctional Services says Viktora is five-feet-and-three-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Tabitha Viktora, 36 (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Viktora was sentenced to 6 to 10 years for attempted robbery in Douglas County. She has a tentative release date of Jan. 14, 2023.

