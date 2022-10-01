Lexington travels to Gering

Lexington Football
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-5 Minutemen travel to Gering to take on the 1-4 Bulldogs. The Minutemen still searching for their first win of the season and are hoping to travel back to Lexington with it in hand.

The Minutemen 14-0 are unable to come away with the win on the road over the Bulldogs, they get shut out at Gering 14-0. Lexington returns to action on October 14th at Northwest.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Chase County school bus driver cited following crash; Children remain hospitalized
A semi tractor trailer and a school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon in Chase County.
Children seriously injured after school bus and semi crash in southwest Nebraska
Dr. Scott Schmidt
Former Lincoln doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients
A 4-year-old was hit and run over by a skid steer being operated by an adult family member...
4-year-old killed after being run over by farm equipment, sheriff’s office says
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with thunderstorm chances in the Panhandle Friday
A slow-moving cold front to move through the area over the next several days

Latest News

McCook hosts Ogallala
McCook hosts Ogallala in Game of the Week
North Platte vs. Omaha Westside Football Highlights
North Platte hosts Omaha Westside
Friday Night Sports Hero: Tahlia Steinbeck
Friday Night Sports Hero: Tahlia Steinbeck
South Loup Hosts Hyannis
South Loup hosts Hyannis