Lexington travels to Gering
Lexington Football
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 0-5 Minutemen travel to Gering to take on the 1-4 Bulldogs. The Minutemen still searching for their first win of the season and are hoping to travel back to Lexington with it in hand.
The Minutemen 14-0 are unable to come away with the win on the road over the Bulldogs, they get shut out at Gering 14-0. Lexington returns to action on October 14th at Northwest.
Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.