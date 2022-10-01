McCook hosts Ogallala in Game of the Week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -McCook used a strong second half to take the victory 37-6 over Ogallala in a Friday night match-up in McCook.

The Bison used an early interception from Adam Duggar to stop Ogallala early then capitalized as Duggar lauched a deep ball to Lucas Gomez-Wilson for the touchdown. The Indians would get on the board late in the second quarter on a double reverse pass from Caden Rezac to Harry Caskey to make the game 14-6 at the half.

Next up for Ogallala (3-3) is a home match-up with Chadron Friday, while McCook (6-0) travels to Alliance on Friday.

