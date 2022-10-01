North Platte hosts Omaha Westside

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2-3 North Platte Bulldogs host the undefeated Omaha Westside Warriors for their Week Five match-up. The Dawgs fell in their previous game on the road against Kearney by a final score of 21-6. The Dawgs look to get back in the win column this week and hand the Warriors their first loss of the season.

North Platte would march down the field on their second possession and score the first touchdown of the game on a Brock Roblee Touchdown. The Dawgs would then go on to score another touchdown soon after on a Kolten Tilford run from near mid-field, making it two unanswered touchdowns for the Dawgs.

Omaha Westside would not go into the locker room at the half scoreless, they would get on the board with a touchdown pass from Anthony Rezac to Trevor Spady in the end zone. The teams went into the locker room at the half with North Platte leading things 14-7.

Westside would tie things up at the start of the second half when Rezac goes deep downfield and finds Teddy Rezac for the touchdown.

The Dawgs go on to get upset at home over the top-ranked Class A Omaha Westside Warriors 21-17. The Bulldogs improve to 3-3 on the season and will return to action on October 6th on the road at Lincoln Northeast.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.