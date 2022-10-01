Ribbon Cutting celebrates 10 years at Top Tier MMA

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Top Tier MMA celebrated 10 years of business in North Platte on Thursday.

The gym has been able to provide training for many different forms of martial arts since its opening.

The owners said they were proud and humble to have made it 10 years in business, and were glad they made it through all of the rough patches.

The owner, Brad Garrick, said that he was blessed by the support that came from the community and that he was honored to be where he is now.

“It’s amazing to make it 10 years because when you start something like this, in 10 years you don’t think you’re still going to be doing it,” Garrick said. “You think, the here and now and survival and just, you know, building friendships and family, to make it through. So, you survive 10 years and to grow and thrive in that amount of time is just… it’s inspiring.”

