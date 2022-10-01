Sandhills-Thedford hosts Anselmo-Merna

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Sandhills-Thedford defeated Anselmo-Merna 49-8 Friday afternoon in Thedford.

The Knights started off strong taking a 21-0 lead in the first quarter behind two touchdown passes from QB Kyle Cox, and cruised to take the victory over the Coyotes.

Next up for the Knights (5-1) is a Thursday match-up with Leyton, and the Coyotes will take on Hyannis (2-4) on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.