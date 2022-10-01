South Loup hosts Hyannis

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -South Loup defeated Hyannis 54-6 in a Friday afternoon match-up in Arnold.

The Bobcats too a 48-0 lead into the half and came out in the second half and added one more score with the running clock to solidify their victory over the Longhorns.

Next up for South Loup (3-3) is a trip to Mullen next Friday, while Hyannis (3-3) will host Anselmo-Merna next Friday.

