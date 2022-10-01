St Pats take on Maxwell Wildcats

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Maxwell Wildcats host the undefeated St. Pat’s Irish. The Wildcats are coming off an impressive win against Hemingford, 64-28, and are looking to continue that momentum in hopes of pulling off the big upset. St. Pats, so far, are looking like the favorites to win it all in the state of Nebraska with their impeccable record of 6-0. The Irish are coming off a 43-0 win against Sandhills Valley, which is a team that defeated the Wildcats 48-0.

Irish wasted no time as they sprinted to a 36 to 6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Irish continued their dominance in the second quarter as the Wildcats couldn’t stop their running game and the Irish sprung into victory 67-16.

