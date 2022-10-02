Five people dead after crash in east Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police Officers responded to a fatal crash near the 5600 Block of Randolph Street on Sunday at around 2:16 a.m.

According to LPD, upon arrival officers observed that an eastbound vehicle, believed to be a black Honda Accord, had struck a tree. Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel were able to extricate and transport one occupant of the vehicle to the hospital in critical condition.

The remaining five occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident remains under investigation. The Lincoln Police Department asks those with additional information, including video evidence, to call the LPD non-emergency number at 402 441-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

