Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area.
Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street.
Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
