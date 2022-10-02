Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area.

Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street.

Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

