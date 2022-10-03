Hartzog named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malcolm Hartzog was recognized for his performance in the Huskers’ 35-21 win over Indiana on Monday, as he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Hartzog, a 5-9, 170-pound cornerback from Silver Creek, Miss., made his first college start against the Hoosiers and helped NU hold Indiana to 223 passing yards on 44 attempts. Hartzog, who had a pass breakup from his defensive back spot, also scored his first career touchdown, going 30 yards for a score after Chris Kolarevic blocked a Hoosier punt.

Hartzog is the first NU player to earn the conference’s weekly freshman of the week honor since Wan’Dale Robinson in 2019 and the first Husker defender to win the honor since 2017.

