Mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday; Cooler weather Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly sunny conditions during the weekend, a mild and wet start to the week is on tab with cooler conditions for the day Tuesday.

Due to a cold front marching it’s way through the viewing area Monday, the conditions will be on the cloudy side with chances of shwoers and thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s with some areas perhaps reaching 80 degrees. The amount of rainfall that is expected during this time period is between a .10 to .25 of an inch with locally higher amounts. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 40s to low 50s with overcast skies and some rain chances overnight. Our winds will shift from a southerly flow to northwesterly flow during the day Monday.

Mild, cloudy with chances of rain during the afternoon (Andre Brooks)

During the days Tuesday into Thursday, the area will see a drastic cooldown with highs in the 60s and 70s, which is typical for this time of year to slightly below average. More rain chances are in the picture for portions of the area Tuesday. More sunny conditions will ensue once we have reached Wednesday into Thursday. However, once we’ve reached the day Friday, a stron arctic cold front will sweep down south and cause temperatures to drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s with more rain chances across the area.

Cooler conditions to take place for the area Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, temperatures will moderate back into the 60s with mainly sunny conditions and the winds will quickly sift back out of the south and east, due to a high pressure system moving towards the south.

